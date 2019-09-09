  • Restaurant launches meatball into space

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri meatball has gone where no meatball has gone before, into space. 

    The launch was part of a promotion for Cupini's Italian Restaurant.

    Cupini's general manager and self-titled space technician, Matthew Mullinger, said the meaty morsel named, Cosmo, rode a weather balloon 89,000 feet up.

    From there, the balloon was expected to pop and send the meatball on a path back down to earth.

    "He has a parachute so he can return safely after everything ruptures. He really wants to continue being a meatball and does not want to become ground beef," Mullinger told KCTV.

    Mullinger expects the meatball to land anywhere from 75 to 200 miles away and said they plan to retrieve and display Cosmo back at the restaurant.
     

     

