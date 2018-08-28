Robbers bring guns to broom fight

HOUSTON, Texas - A man wielding a broom stuck it to a group of armed gunmen on video.
Security camera video shows three men rushing into a Houston hair salon earlier this month.
Terrorizing stylists and customers, they demand money.
Then, the owner arrives, wielding a broom, and charges at the armed robbers.
Sweeping the would-be burglars outside, the owner ends the perilous situation.
One of the men dropped a gun in the rush to get out. It discharged, but no one was hurt.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
