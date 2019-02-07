Scaffolding accident leaves construction worker dangling, injures woman below

FORT WORTH, Texas - A pedestrian was seriously hurt Wednesday when the scaffolding collapsed outside a building in downtown Fort Worth.
Officials say the woman was walking on the street below when the scaffolding crashed to the ground.
Video shows a construction worker tethered to the building and holding on to a ledge six stories above ground. The worker was eventually able to pull himself up onto the roof unharmed.
Two other construction workers were treated at the scene, but officials say the pedestrian is hospitalized in critical condition.
