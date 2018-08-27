  • Second woman raped and killed after using carpooling app

    CHINA - China's biggest ride-hailing company, Didi Chuxing, is suspending one of its services for the second time this year after a driver was accused of raping and killing a female passenger. 

    The company said that two senior managers have been removed from their jobs following the death in the eastern city of Wenzhou on Friday. 

    It is the second time in four months that Hitch, Didi's carpooling service, has been put on hold following the murder of a female passenger.

