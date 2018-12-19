0 Sheriff arrested for being 'super drunk' behind the wheel

KALKASTA COUNTY, Mich. - A sheriff in Michigan was found "super drunk" in his car. And yes, that is actually an official police term since new laws were passed in 2010.

Kalkaska County sheriff's Deputy Ashley VanSloten knocked on the car window of Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson late in the afternoon on Nov. 16. A passerby had called police to say that a car was off the road with a man inside it.

It took a little time, but eventually Stephenson woke up and spoke with the deputy. Stephenson told the deputy he was on a deer hunting trip and had been driving back. He admitted he had been drinking earlier in the day. The video and audio recording from the deputy's bodycam indicates that once an EMS crew arrived, Stephenson became aware of the severity of the situation.

A short time later, Garfield Township Police Chief Jerry Cannon arrived on the scene. Cannon knows Stephenson and can be heard talking to the deputy on her bodycam. He tells her, "I can take responsibility for him. I know you gotta do what you gotta do."

That was said before sobriety tests were performed. The police report show Stephenson had trouble with the test. He worried he wouldn't pass a preliminary breath test and he can be heard asking the two not to arrest him.

A portable Breathalyzer test was given and Stephenson's reading came in at 0.23, above the "super drunk" limit of 0.17.

Stephenson again asked the deputy and Cannon to not place him under arrest. Cannon can be seen on the video making a phone call, walking away for a bit, but eventually he came back saying Stephenson had to go to jail. It's not known who he called.

Stephenson apologizes to the deputy for putting her in this position and the deputy could be heard several times saying she was sorry but there was nothing she or Cannon could do because, "It was called in. It was over the radio."

In the end, Stephenson was arrested and taken to the Kalkaska County jail.

Stephenson pleaded guilty last Thursday to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. He was placed on probation for a year and fined. He has apologized to the public for what happened.



CNN/WJRT