Springdale planners recommend renewing demolition permit at former power plant site

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Springdale planners have recommended renewing a demolition permit for the owners of the former power plant.

Demolition at the property was paused last year after residents filed an injunction saying implosions of the large chimneys caused damage to their homes and the community.

Additional work is needed to bring down a boiler house and remove what remains of the chimneys.

At the Wednesday evening planning meeting, residents impacted by the last implosion aired their concerns.

“This is almost like a sin that we have to go through this,” one resident said.

The group that owns the former Cheswick Generating Station property said imploding the boiler house will go differently considering its size and shape.

Springdale Council could vote against the recommendation at their meeting next week.

