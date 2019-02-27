0 Stranded Amtrak train finally reaches destination

OAKRIDGE, Ore. - 54 hours after leaving Vancouver, British Columbia, Coast Starlight Train 11 finally rolled into Eugene.

Nearly 200 people had been stuck in Oakridge since Sunday, after a falling tree and bad weather trapped the train. All the passengers are OK, but frustrated.

Pictures shared on social media show the defeated faces of passengers on the train. It was stuck in the snow in the small town of Oakridge, about 30 miles southeast of Eugene. Weather has been the main factor, with heavy snow contributing to a breakdown and efforts to send help.

Passenger Rebekah Dodson recorded a video in which she said, "We've been stuck here for 24 hours now. We're running low on supplies... Obviously a lot of this is out of Amtrak's control and, I get that, but I feel like they're just not telling us what the hell's going on."

Other passengers are also frustrated by what they call a lack of communication from Amtrak. Some passengers have reported Amtrak is still charging them for certain services, which they feel should be free in a situation like this. "I'm not very happy with how they're handling it, to be honest," Kim Song, whose daughter is stranded on the train, told KATU. "Yesterday, Courtney was cold and so she asked for a blanket and they were going to charge her for a blanket."

"It's really frustrating that they haven't been like these people are on this train, let's get them off. They should have done that twelve hours ago," said Dodson.

Amtrak says all of those passengers will receive a full refund. Amtrak is canceling all service now through March 1st between Eugene and Portland.

CNN/KATU