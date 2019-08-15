Survey: Most Americans are living paycheck to paycheck

It can be tough to make ends meet for many Americans and a recent survey has found that on average, 59 percent of adults live paycheck to paycheck.
The survey was conducted by Charles Schwab.
Nearly half of participants said they carry credit card debt and struggle to keep up with payments.
Only 38 percent of people surveyed said they have an emergency fund.
The full results of the survey are published on the Charles Schwab website.
