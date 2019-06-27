Target is bringing back extra discount for teachers

Summer just got started but Target is already thinking about back to school. The retail chain said it is bringing back its extra discount for teachers.
Starting July 13, it's giving educators 15% off on school supplies, clothes and other back-to-school essentials.
If your student has a school supply list, Target has it too. You can also order your child's school supplies with the Target app.
There will be same day delivery available if you don't want to hassle with the lines.
If your college student has a shopping list, Target said it is prepared for that as well. They are setting up back-to-college sections in over 700 stores near college campuses.
To sign up for an educator's discount, click here: www.target.com.
