0 Teacher accused of recording nude teen in tanning bed

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A high school teacher in Michigan is on leave after authorities say he used his phone to record images of a naked 14-year-old girl in a tanning bed. The suspect was arraigned Tuesday on multiple counts. The victim says she was terrified when she caught the suspect in the act a day earlier.

"Then I turned it down to a one and I heard clunking," 14-year-old Mya Kimball describes to WNEM what she heard right before she made a shocking discovery in her tanning booth. "It was a phone. I see in the phone and it was like recording. And I was like, 'Oh my God!' So I like, start panicking. I call my mom and I'm like crying, 'What if this video -- What if it's somebody just trying to get this video out just so everybody just sees me naked?'"

Local authorities were alerted and made an arrest at Clio Tropi Tan Monday afternoon. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Jake Emmendorfer, 42, a local high school gym teacher and former state championship football coach.

Kimball's parents say it just adds insult to injury that the suspect is a teacher. "The people that you least expect something to happen, to do these type of things, are really the ones that do it," said Mya's mother. Her father said he's "speechless. I didn't know what to think when I heard it. Finding out it was a teacher."

Emmendorfer has now been charged with four felony counts including child sexually abusive material. The Genesee County sheriff said they have confiscated several of Emmendorfer's devices and are continuing to investigate. It doesn't appear the suspect in this case knew the victim.

"You just have to be aware of your surroundings at all times, even you're in a closed, what you think to trust facility, you need to look around and be aware," said Mya's mother.

Mya says something has been taken from her, and she wants justice. "Yeah it makes me not really want to tan anymore because I really like tanning, because it's like my stress reliever, like fun, I like to tan. But now I really don't want to do it because everybody's going to invade my privacy."



CNN/WNEM