Teacher calls parents to apologize for controversial homework assignment

GALLITZIN, Pa. - A homework assignment at a Cambria County middle school involving President Donald Trump had some parents upset Wednesday.
The assignment that was sent home from a teacher at Penn Cambria asked students to pretend they were refugees as the president tried "to take control of the United States" as "there are fights in the streets."
Students were asked to have a parent time them for 10 minutes as they packed their bags, in the belief that they will never return to their home.
WJAC obtained a picture of the homework assignment and asked the school district for comment.
District Superintendent William Marshall said that parents and teachers were alerted immediately.
Marshall said the teacher realized a huge error had been made and called each parent individually and apologized.
Marshall said the teacher understands that class should not be used as a political forum.
