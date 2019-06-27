Teenager starts booming ice cream shop with unusual product

TWO RIVERS, Wis. - A Wisconsin teenager is the owner and operator of an unusual ice cream store. It all came together thanks to a European vacation, YouTube and parents who were willing to cosign a loan.
That loan paid for a pretty pink house for Emilee Rysticken to start her Scream 'N Conuts ice cream shop. The shop features some wacky cones, an idea sparked during a class trip to Prague her freshman year. Rysticken graduated high school a few months ago.
"My business is doughnut cones with cedar crest ice cream," Rysticken told WFRV. "I found these chimney cakes, which I call my 'conut doughnut cone.' And I thought, 'That's a great idea; I'm going to do that back home.'"
To make a conut cone, Rysticken said, "Donut dough, roll it out into a snake shape, roll it around a cone mold, roll that out, cover it in sugar, put it in a rotisserie oven, and then cover it in cinnamon and sugar and that's the donut cone."
Her enthusiasm convinced her parents to help her take out the loans for the building.
"And it was kind of a dump when I bought it, but I saw the vision for it and I said, 'I'm going to go for it,'" said Rysticken.
Now, she is employing her former classmates.
"I mean, all of your employees are going to be high schoolers because it's a part-time ice cream shop gig. So, it's hard to avoid the friendships and things, but they listen to me," said Rysticken.
CNN/WFRV
