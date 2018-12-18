  • Toledo loves its 'Christmas Weed'

    TOLEDO, Oh. - Watch out Charlie Brown, your Christmas tree might have some competition.

    The Toledo Christmas Weed is the creation of a man named Troy Emrick, who saw the sorry sprig and decided to decorate it. All he wanted to do was to get everyone in the Christmas spirit, and it seems to be working. 

    It started with just a little tinsel on Sunday, but people who live in the area have been adding to it. Now the weed has everything from lights and ornaments to a tree skirt and even a miniature train set.

    "He's been talking about it for years, how he's wanted to decorate something random so when people saw it they'd be surprised. But we had no idea it would become like a community Facebook page and people would take Christmas pictures by it," his daughter, Alyssa Emrick, told WTOL.

    As of Monday night, more than 3,000 people have followed the "Toledo Christmas Weed" page on Facebook.
     

     
     

