Toledo police rescue teen from icy pond

TOLEDO, Ohio - Toledo police have released video of officers saving a teenage boy from an icy pond in Ohio.
It happened Friday as the boy and his friends were playing on the ice.The officers acted fast, putting their own lives at risk, and falling into the icy water themselves before pulling the boy to safety.
Officer Thomas Killen's body camera captured the scene as Officer Brian O'Connell ventured onto the ice with a lifeline for the boy, but he fell through.
Then Killen also fell through trying to help rescue O'Connell. Officer Greg Szymanski and Officer Gary Bunting helped pull the pair of officers back to the shore.
Meanwhile the teenager had been in the water for nearly 20 minutes, holding on to ice to stay afloat.
Finally they managed to rescue the teen with the help of fellow first responders.
