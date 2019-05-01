  • Tony Hawk sets off scavenger hunt for skateboard

    HOUSTON, Texas - Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk kicked off a big scavenger hunt Tuesday in Houston.

    Hawk tweeted a picture of one of his skateboards propped against a post near George Bush Intercontinental Airport, saying the board was "finders keepers."

    It wasn't long before Melissa Riggs, who works at the airport and is celebrating her birthday, tracked it down. 

    "I am sure everybody that was in this parking lot thought I was insane, but that's OK," Riggs told KPRC. "This will be in my bed tonight ... Thanks Tony! This is pretty awesome, thanks for making this birthday absolutely amazing."

    Riggs doesn't skateboard, but now she plans to learn. She said the find was a great birthday surprise.
     

     

