Top Dog: U.S. Secret Service opens new training facility for canines in Maryland

The top dogs of the U.S. Secret Service now have a new training center to perfect their skills.
Director James Murray cut the ribbon to open the new "Maloney Canine Training Facility" in Laurel, Maryland on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The facility sits about halfway between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Dozens of secret service canines and their handlers will train to detect bombs and other threats in settings built to mirror the real world.
