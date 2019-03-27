$670K given to redevelop former Civic Arena site

PITTSBURGH - A redevelopment project in the Lower Hill District is getting a helping hand from the state.
The state has granted more than $670,000 to the project at the former Civic Arena site.
About half of that will go toward a plaza and pedestrian walkway.
That funding is part of more than $2.2 million given to Allegheny County.
