    BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - More than 20,000 people have signed a petition to rename, or have some sort of memorial installed at, an Indiana County park where a toddler abducted from Penn Hills was found dead.

    The petition is pushing for Pine Ridge Park in Blairsville to be renamed “Nalani Johnson Park” or for there to be a playground or some other type of memorial constructed in her honor.

    Nalani, who was close to turning 2 years old, was abducted Aug. 31. Her body was found Sept. 3.

    A woman has been charged with kidnapping, but not with Nalani’s death, which officials said is expected to be ruled homicide by a medical examiner once the cause of death is determined.

