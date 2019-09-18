BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - More than 20,000 people have signed a petition to rename, or have some sort of memorial installed at, an Indiana County park where a toddler abducted from Penn Hills was found dead.
The petition is pushing for Pine Ridge Park in Blairsville to be renamed “Nalani Johnson Park” or for there to be a playground or some other type of memorial constructed in her honor.
Related Headlines
>>RELATED: Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
Nalani, who was close to turning 2 years old, was abducted Aug. 31. Her body was found Sept. 3.
A woman has been charged with kidnapping, but not with Nalani’s death, which officials said is expected to be ruled homicide by a medical examiner once the cause of death is determined.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Technology helping investigators build case against suspect in toddler’s abduction, death
- Loved ones gather to say goodbye to Nalani Johnson
- Dozens of mourners gather to remember Nalani Johnson
- DA: Woman who abducted toddler was only person involved in her death, evidence shows
- Community pulling together to make sure Nalani Johnson's memory lives on forever
- Missing toddler found dead in Blairsville
- Search underway in Indiana Co. for abducted toddler
- What we know about abducted toddler Nalani Johnson
- Prayer event held as the search continues for toddler at the center of Amber Alert
- What we know about Sharena Nancy, woman charged with abduction of toddler
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}