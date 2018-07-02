  • 'Dance Mom's' star Abby Lee Miller healing from second surgery for cancer

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - The former host of "Dance Moms" is continuing her cancer treatment.

    Abby Lee Miller posted on Instagram that she is recovering after her second surgery as she is treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

    Related Headlines

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: 'Dance Mom’s' star Abby Lee Miller undergoes emergency surgery during cancer battle

    "My back is finally on the mend. I had 52 staples perfectly aligned," she wrote in the post Sunday.

    Miller has been keeping fans updated with her progress through social media.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories