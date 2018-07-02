'Dance Mom's' star Abby Lee Miller healing from second surgery for cancer

LOS ANGELES - The former host of "Dance Moms" is continuing her cancer treatment.
Abby Lee Miller posted on Instagram that she is recovering after her second surgery as she is treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Related Headlines
>>PREVIOUS STORY: 'Dance Mom’s' star Abby Lee Miller undergoes emergency surgery during cancer battle
"My back is finally on the mend. I had 52 staples perfectly aligned," she wrote in the post Sunday.
Miller has been keeping fans updated with her progress through social media.
After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend. I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too! I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together! #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms @hoomanmelamedmd #aldc #aldcla #spjne #disc
TRENDING NOW:
- Lawsuit filed over unrelated incident involving officer who killed Antwon Rose
- Cleveland terror plot: FBI makes arrest, says July 4 attack was planned
- Girl dies after inflatable trampoline bursts, sending her flying 20 feet into air
- VIDEO: Man completes record-setting swim across Lake Erie
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}