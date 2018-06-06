LOS ANGELES - Dance Mom’s reality star and Pittsburgh native Abby Lee Miller underwent emergency surgery Tuesday.
Miller revealed the update on an Instagram post. Miller had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April after undergoing emergency spinal surgery for what was thought to be a severe infection. She was preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, according to ET Online.
According to the American Cancer Society, Burkitt lymphoma is a rare, fast-growing aggressive form of lymphoma. Because it spreads quickly, this form of lymphoma needs to be treated quickly. But more than half of patients can be cured by intensive chemotherapy, according to the American Cancer Society.
After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery! Ugh! I’m in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok,just hiccups in my plans! I’m on a tight schedule; shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!! Please keep me in your prayers🙏🏻 I’m grateful for all the well wishes! #ALDC #aldcla #dancemoms #abbyleemiller #lymphoma @hoomanmelamedmd
Miller has been keeping fans updated with her progress through social media and until now has revealed few details on her treatment.
Miller also revealed she has gotten back to work, she mentions shooting two projects.
While she is recovering and receiving treatment, she’s been visited by several former students including JoJo Swia.
Last year, Miller was sentenced a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud.
In March, Miller was transferred from federal prison to a reentry center after serving the majority of her sentence at a medium security prison in Victorville, California.
Investigators said Miller brought nearly $120,000 in Australian currency into the United States and not reporting it.
