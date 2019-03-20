'Domestic violence does not discriminate' - Judge speaks out about alleged abuse

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Washington county judge is going public with her personal battle against domestic violence.
Police in Cecil Township filed charges against James Carlo Quisenberry for allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, Washington County Court of Common Pleas Judge Valerie Costanzo.
According to a criminal complaint, Costanzo received a threatening voicemail in September from an anonymous caller who threatened to cut out her tongue and kill her. She told police it was the voice of Quisenberry, and four other people also said they recognized the voice.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest news and alerts
Costanzo also told police she’d received dozens of hang-up calls from “no caller ID.” After an investigation, police determined the calls were made from Quisenberry’s phone.
He denied the allegations, telling police his relationship with Costanzo was “water under the bridge,” but the two have a domestic violence history.
In 2017, she filed a protection from abuse order against Quisenberry, which was later dismissed. In 2018, he filed a PFA against her, which was later dismissed and expunged.
Judge Costanzo denied an interview with Channel 11, but sent the following statement:
Domestic violence does not discriminate. It occurs within all age ranges, races, education levels and processions. Judges are no exception. The court documents speak for themselves, and I have no further comment at this time.
TRENDING NOW:
- Allegheny Co. official, husband charged after altercation with Detroit police
- LIVE UPDATES: Responding officer describes Antwon Rose fleeing from car
- Man found dead in Butler County home identified
- VIDEO: Driver who fled rollover crash in custody
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}