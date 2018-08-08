PITTSBURGH - No one was hurt in the Station Square train derailment Sunday and many say it's because of Port Authority worker Princess Ferguson.
Ferguson is now being hailed as a hero for saving passengers.
“God was with me that day,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said she heard a loud noise she couldn't explain. She saw a bunch of dust and then the train coming over the hillside.
Port Authority officials said Ferguson ran toward the train that crashed into her T stop to save her passengers.
"What I did was I jumped up. I grab my phone. I ran out of the booth, and I saw my passengers on the platform and I ran up there, 'Come, get off. Let's go, let's go, let's go, let's go. Hurry, hurry, hurry get off,'" Ferguson said.
She got three people out of there just in time, Port Authority officials said.
WPXI Weekend Morning News Anchor Jennifer Tomazic is going through the interview to bring you more of her story for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
