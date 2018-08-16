DETROIT - The publicist for Aretha Franklin says the Queen of Soul died Thursday at her home in Detroit, according to the Associated Press.
>>RELATED: Best Aretha Franklin songs - Watch the videos
Related Headlines
Tom Joyner, a nationally syndicated radio host and friend of Franklin’s, said Monday that Franklin has been in hospice care for a week, according to The Detroit News.
RELATED STORIES:
- Best Aretha Franklin songs - Watch the videos
- Beyonce dedicates Detroit OTR II show to Aretha Franklin
- PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin through the years
- VIDEO: Life, career of Aretha Franklin
Franklin had announced plans to retire from touring in February 2017 to focus on her family and a few select projects, the News reported
.
"I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now,” Franklin told WDIV in 2017. “I'll be pretty much satisfied, but I'm not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn't be good either.”
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin through the years
Franklin has canceled several concerts this year due to health issues, Fox13Memphis reported. According to The Associated Press, “she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.”
TRENDING NOW:
- South Side bar's new dress code creates controversy
- List of alleged 'predator priests' in Pittsburgh and Greensburg
- Father mourns young daughter allegedly killed by girlfriend
- VIDEO: Child hit by train
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}