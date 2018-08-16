  • 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died

    Updated:

    DETROIT - The publicist for Aretha Franklin says the Queen of Soul died Thursday at her home in Detroit, according to the Associated Press.

     >>RELATED: Best Aretha Franklin songs - Watch the videos

    Related Headlines

    Tom Joyner, a nationally syndicated radio host and friend of Franklin’s, said Monday that Franklin has been in hospice care for a week, according to The Detroit News.

    RELATED STORIES:

    Franklin had announced plans to retire from touring in February 2017 to focus on her family and a few select projects, the News reported

    .

    FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York. Franklin is canceling a concert that would have taken place on her 76th birthday due to doctor’s orders. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    "I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now,” Franklin told WDIV in 2017. “I'll be pretty much satisfied, but I'm not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn't be good either.”

    PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin through the years

    Franklin has canceled several concerts this year due to health issues, Fox13Memphis reported. According to The Associated Press, “she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.”

    WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories