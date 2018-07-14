  • 'Unity Games' brings police, community together in name of fun

    Updated:

    The 1st Annual Unity Games were held at Gradisek Field at the Community College of Beaver County on Saturday.

    The Beaver County Community-Law Enforcement Coalition organized the event that was held to build trust and relationships between the community and law enforcement.

    Dozens of kids turned out to play festival-style games with police from throughout the county.

    Lori Houy talked to children and police about what it meant to spend time together for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

