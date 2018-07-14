'Unity Games' brings police, community together in name of fun

The 1st Annual Unity Games were held at Gradisek Field at the Community College of Beaver County on Saturday.
The first ever "Unity Games" are held in Beaver County and it involved local law enforcement. Tonight on Channel 11 News pic.twitter.com/Ho3bHb1r4T— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 14, 2018
The Beaver County Community-Law Enforcement Coalition organized the event that was held to build trust and relationships between the community and law enforcement.
Dozens of kids turned out to play festival-style games with police from throughout the county.
Lori Houy talked to children and police about what it meant to spend time together for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
