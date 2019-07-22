Amy Hudak is delighted to join the award-winning team at WPXI and call Pittsburgh home!
Amy is originally from New England and comes to WPXI from Hartford, Conn., where she anchored and reported the evening news in her hometown at WTNH. Before then, she worked at WHAM in Rochester, New York.
While in Upstate New York, Amy was the lead reporter for the high profile Craig Rideout murder trial, featured on Dateline. She also helped her team earn an Associated Press Award for breaking news for an active shooter on the beach.
Amy went to Penn State... We Are!... and was a pre-medicine major. She had hopes of going to medical school, before getting the news bug during an internship with Today Show health contributor, Joy Bauer. She loves her career and doesn't look back!
Amy loves running, yoga, a good cup of coffee and spending time with her rescue cat and dog, Murphy and Mac. She is excited to explore the Pittsburgh restaurant scene and enjoy Pirates, Penguins and Steelers games!
If you see Amy out and about, please say hi and don't hesitate to send story ideas or restaurant suggestions to ahudak@wpxi.com.
