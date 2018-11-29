0 1,500 customers will lose power Thursday night in planned outage

MONONGAHELA, Pa. - About 1,500 West Penn customers in Monongahela, Donora and Charleroi are getting ready to lose power.

The planned outage will be from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

"It's definitely going to cut into my time, because I'm going to have to close early tomorrow," said John Lenhart, owner of Lenhart's Tavern in Charleroi. "There's no way without power. I can't do anything, my furnaces won't work either."

His house is connected to the bar, and he plans to turn his thermostat up beforehand, hoping his house will stay warm.

According to West Penn Power officials, there are switches on poles that need to be replaced, and the work could take weeks. West Penn Power officials told Channel 11 they want to make sure customers have power during that time, so they will begin the work to transfer customers to a different line starting Thursday night. That's the reason for the planned outage. "This time of the year, you eliminate people's heat. I don't know why they are doing it this time of the year," Lenhart said. Channel 11 asked West Penn Power about that. A spokesperson said they try to get most of the work done in the spring and fall months and that they have to do the work now because there is concern some equipment will fail. If they don't begin the work to fix it now, there could potentially be an even bigger outage.

