CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - A car crashed into a building in Castle Shannon on Thursday.
Police confirm it happened at the Hallmark Card store in the 300 block of Mt. Lebanon Boulevard around 4:48 p.m.
We're working to find out what caused the crash, for 11 at 11.
The driver of the car was transported to the hospital, according to police.
The location is just down the street from the Mount Lebanon Golf Course.
TRENDING NOW:
- Morgan Freeman apologizes after 8 women accuse him of inappropriate behavior
- Adult babysitter accused of sexually assaulting young child
- Amazon Alexa recorded private conversation, sent it to random contact, woman says
- VIDEO: Police officers save children from ledge
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}