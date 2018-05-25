  • 1 injured after car crashes into store

    Updated:

    CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - A car crashed into a building in Castle Shannon on Thursday.

    Police confirm it happened at the Hallmark Card store in the 300 block of Mt. Lebanon Boulevard around 4:48 p.m.

    We're working to find out what caused the crash, for 11 at 11. 

    The driver of the car was transported to the hospital, according to police. 

    The location is just down the street from the Mount Lebanon Golf Course. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 injured after car crashes into store

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brit Jay Howard not stepping out of Indy 500 for anyone

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kroger just bought Home Chef for $200 million: 5 other major changes to expect

  • Headline Goes Here

    AP Top Business News at 10:09 p.m. EDT

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jeff Gordon calls NASCAR Hall of Fame selection 'surreal'