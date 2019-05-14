  • 1 killed when car flips on ramp to Fort Duquesne Bridge

    PITTSBURGH - A man was killed when a car crashed and flipped early Tuesday morning on an onramp to the Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh, police said.

    The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. on the ramp near the intersection of Allegheny and Ridge avenues.

    When first responders arrived at the scene, a woman who was injured in the single-vehicle crash was found outside the car, police said. She was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.

    The man who died was found inside the car, police said. He was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as 30-year-old Joshua Wine, of Zelienople.

    Investigators said the car was coming from Reedsdale Street before the driver lost control and crashed on the ramp.

    The onramp and Allegheny Avenue were closed while investigators processed the scene.

