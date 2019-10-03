HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in a crash that shut down Route 22 in Hanover Township, Washington County, Thursday morning, police said.
The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. One vehicle was seen flipped over in the woods and another went down an embankment.
The Washington County coroner said a driver lost control of their vehicle while they were driving in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes and was struck by another vehicle, the coroner said.
The coroner said the driver of the first vehicle was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt.
All lanes have since reopened.
