ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was transported to a hospital following a crash in Westmoreland County on Sunday evening, according to 911 dispatchers.
The crash happened on Melwood Road in Allegheny Township.
The chief of the Markle Volunteer Fire Department told Channel 11 they had to use the Jaws of Life to get a female driver out of the vehicle.
A portion of Melwood Road was closed for around an hour.
The chief said roads were snow-covered and slippery when the crash happened.
We're working to learn how the victim is doing, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
