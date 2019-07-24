WEST MIFFLIN, Pa - Riding coasters at Kennywood is a summer tradition for many Pittsburghers.
Earlier this summer, the safety of riders was questioned after a girl's seat belt came unlatched on a popular coaster.
Kennywood officials said the belt wasn't necessary, leaving Channel 11 to investigate the restraints on your favorite rides.
WPXI Morning News anchor Katherine Amenta talked to Kennywood officials about what is being done to keep you and your family safe for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
