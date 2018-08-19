13-year-old boy killed in ATV crash

MCDONALD, Pa. - A 13-year-old boy has died after crashing his ATV in McDonald.
It happened along Kelso Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Cody Stickley died early Sunday morning at a hospital.
Channel 11 contacted police to find out more details about the crash.
