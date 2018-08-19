  • 13-year-old boy killed in ATV crash

    MCDONALD, Pa. - A 13-year-old boy has died after crashing his ATV in McDonald.

    It happened along Kelso Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

    According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Cody Stickley died early Sunday morning at a hospital.

    Channel 11 contacted police to find out more details about the crash.

