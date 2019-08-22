McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Two people -- including a 16-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander -- were hospitalized after a shooting late Wednesday night in McKees Rocks, officials said.
Gunshots were reported just before midnight in the same area where a shooting Tuesday night injured an 8-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.
Wednesday night’s shooting happened near building 16 of the Hays Manor housing complex on Bell Avenue.
In addition to the 16-year-old girl, a 23-year-old man was shot, police said. The man was shot in the lower left leg and the teenager was shot in the right ankle, right thigh and left thigh.
Neither of the victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening.
