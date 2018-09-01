  • 17-year-old shot multiple times in East Hills

    PITTSBURGH - One person was injured in a shooting in East Hills Friday night.

    Shots were fired in the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive around 11 p.m., according to police.

    Police said when they arrived they found a 17-year-old boy shot multiple times.

    He was transported to a local hospital where he's listed in critical, but stable condition.

    No arrests have been made.

