17-year-old shot multiple times in East Hills

PITTSBURGH - One person was injured in a shooting in East Hills Friday night.
Shots were fired in the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive around 11 p.m., according to police.
Police said when they arrived they found a 17-year-old boy shot multiple times.
He was transported to a local hospital where he's listed in critical, but stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
TRENDING NOW:
- Skylights 2018: Week 1 high school football scores
- Labor Day 2018 deals and sales from Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more
- Police ask for help finding motorcyclist's missing arm after crash
- VIDEO: Father's Facetime Call Saves Young Daughter Trapped in Car with Drunk Woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}