  18-year-old man with Down syndrome found safe

    Updated:

    DORMONT, Pa. - UPDATE 2:40 p.m. - Police tell Channel 11 Daniel Greenlee has been found safe.

    Dormont police need the public's assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old man with Down syndrome.

    Daniel Greenlee went missing around 11:45 a.m. Saturday from his home, according to police.

    Police said Greenlee is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing beige pants and a black jacket.

    Greenlee has been known to travel on the Port Authority trolley, police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Dormont police at 412-473-3056.

