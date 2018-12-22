DORMONT, Pa. - UPDATE 2:40 p.m. - Police tell Channel 11 Daniel Greenlee has been found safe.
Dormont police need the public's assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old man with Down syndrome.
Daniel Greenlee went missing around 11:45 a.m. Saturday from his home, according to police.
Police said Greenlee is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing beige pants and a black jacket.
Greenlee has been known to travel on the Port Authority trolley, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dormont police at 412-473-3056.
