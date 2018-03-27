  • 2 arrested after police chase near Liberty Tunnel

    PITTSBURGH - Two suspects in a chase near the Liberty Tunnel were questioned Monday night after being arrested on Route 51.

    Sources told Channel 11 the two bailed out of a car in the parking lot of the Old Town Buffet, formerly known as Tambellini's, in Bon Air after a brief pursuit.

    Police apprehended one of the suspects in the parking lot.

    The other was caught as he was climbing up a steep hill toward the busway.
     
    A Port Authority K-9 was brought in to help search for any weapons.
     

    Because of shootings in both Oakland and the South Side, the two were immediately taken into custody.

     
     

