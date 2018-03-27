2 arrested after police chase near Liberty Tunnel

PITTSBURGH - Two suspects in a chase near the Liberty Tunnel were questioned Monday night after being arrested on Route 51.
Sources told Channel 11 the two bailed out of a car in the parking lot of the Old Town Buffet, formerly known as Tambellini's, in Bon Air after a brief pursuit.
We're working to find out what the men were charged with and why, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
Police apprehended one of the suspects in the parking lot.
TRENDING NOW:
- Hamilton musical coming to Pittsburgh
- Man shot to death in street blocks away from Schenley Park
- Skimming device found at GetGo in North Hills
- VIDEO: Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you
Because of shootings in both Oakland and the South Side, the two were immediately taken into custody.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}