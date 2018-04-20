  • 2 class action lawsuits filed against Pittsburgh towing companies

    Updated:

    Channel 11 is talking to the attorney who just filed 2 class action lawsuits against Pittsburgh towing companies.

    The suit claims the companies’ practices are predatory and unjust.

    Courtney Brennan is talking to one of the victims and finding out how this could change towing practices in the city limits, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 class action lawsuits filed against Pittsburgh towing companies

  • Headline Goes Here

    UPMC notifying patients after employee tests positive for tuberculosis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police asking for help in unsolved homicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Funeral arrangements announced for Pittsburgh wrestler Bruno Sammartino

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities: Man held 5 hostage at home, injured woman