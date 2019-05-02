Cranberry police are investigating a multistate, multicounty crime spree after they say it came to an end with the arrest of these two Georgia men late Thursday night.
Police said Quentavious Price and Xavier Ferguson hit mailboxes, stealing outgoing mail and looking for checks from local businesses.
"They take the checks, they wash them, they rewrite them and cash them," said Sgt. Chuck Mascellino of the Cranberry police.
Police said the suspects were spotted along Route 19 in Cranberry, taking mail from mailboxes.
Police got a vehicle description and quickly caught up with them. They tracked them down at the Red Roof Inn. Police say they searched their room and found a typewriter and 22 counterfeit checks worth more than $53,000.
Police believe they’ve hit in Butler County, Northern Allegheny County and in Ohio.
"This is still an ongoing active investigation trying to figure out more who else might be a victim," Mascellino said.
