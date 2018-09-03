2 people tied up, man severely beaten during home invasion

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police are investigating after two people were tied up during a home invasion in Penn Hills Monday morning.
Police said they were called to a home on Runnette Street around 7:31 a.m.
Investigators told Channel 11 a man who lives in the house came home at 3:30 a.m. and was confronted by a man with a gun who had been waiting for him.
He forced the 65-year-old man inside, tied him up and then tied up a woman, 51, who was also in the home, police said.
Police said they were both terrorized for hours and the man was severely beaten.
The intruder rummaged around the house for four hours before finally leaving.
The woman managed to free herself and call 911.
The man was taken to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The woman only had minor injuries.
Police said the motive for the home invasion is believed to be robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
