MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A second teenager is facing charges after a gun was found on a McKeesport school bus.
According to police, they have now discovered that a second student was involved in an incident that has led to both a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy being in custody.
Investigators told Channel 11 that the 15-year-old boy was not at school on Monday, but went onto school property at dismissal and then boarded a school bus
That student brought the gun onto the bus at the end of the school day, according to police.
A 16-year-old boy is also accused of recording himself with a gun on the bus and then posting that video on social media.
That teen was taken into custody Tuesday at school.
Police told Channel 11 that the 15-year-old student who brought the gun did not enter the school building at any time and just onto school property and the school bus.
The two students allegedly handed the weapon to one another.
Both students are facing several charges and being held in a juvenile detention center.
