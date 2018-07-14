  • 2 women killed in head-on crash in Westmoreland County

    Two women were killed in a Westmoreland County crash on Friday afternoon.

    The county coroner’s office said Shari L. Kohan, 47, of Cambria County was driving south on Route 711 when her Ford Focus drifted across the centerline and struck a Subaru Outback head on in Donegal.

    Gloria Randall, 75, of Mount Pleasant Township was a passenger in the Subaru.

    Both women died of blunt force trauma in the head-on crash. Randall was wearing a seatbelt, and Kohan was not, the coroner’s office said.

    The driver of the Subaru, who was not identified, was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital.

    It was not immediately clear why Kohan crossed the centerline. Investigators are waiting for toxicology results, and it’s unknown if cellphone use was a factor.

     

