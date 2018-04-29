  • 2-year-old thrown from car in Elizabeth crash

    ELIZABETH, Pa. - A 2-year-old was thrown from a car during a crash on McKeesport Road in Elizabeth on Saturday, police told Channel 11.

    The child was in the car with an adult and a 4-year-old, police said.

    Police said the driver put the car into reverse, and the car spun, rolled back and hit another car.

    It appeared the 2-year-old only suffered some scrapes, police said.

    There have been no reports of any other injures.

