2-year-old thrown from car in Elizabeth crash

ELIZABETH, Pa. - A 2-year-old was thrown from a car during a crash on McKeesport Road in Elizabeth on Saturday, police told Channel 11.
The child was in the car with an adult and a 4-year-old, police said.
Police said the driver put the car into reverse, and the car spun, rolled back and hit another car.
It appeared the 2-year-old only suffered some scrapes, police said.
There have been no reports of any other injures.
