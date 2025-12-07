Three people taken to hospital after crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Penn Hills early Sunday morning.

According to the Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, around 2:15 a.m. crews were called to the 4200 block of Verona Road for a two vehicle accident.

When crews arrived on scene there was a car on its roof. Everyone was out of there cars when first responders got to the scene.

All three patients were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One driver was taken into custody by Penn Hills Police Department for suspension of DUI.

PHPD is investigating the crash.

