Man steals Christmas tree from home in Latrobe, police say

LATROBE, Pa. — A man stole a Christmas tree from a home in Latrobe, police say.

The Latrobe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was seen on camera taking a Christmas tree from a porch.

Officers said they hope whoever is responsible will do the right thing and return the tree, but said they will hold them responsible once they are identified.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Latrobe Police Department at 724-537-5526.

