LEETSDALE, Pa. - Three people have been injured at a copper plant in Leetsdale, where firefighters were called Thursday morning, emergency dispatchers said.
The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at Hussey Copper, although details of what happened were not immediately available.
Dispatchers said none of the people who were hurt have been taken to hospitals.
We have a crew heading to the scene.
