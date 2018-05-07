  • 3 men sought after 1 killed, 1 injured during home invasion

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - One man is dead after he and another man were shot during a home invasion and robbery late Sunday night in McKees Rocks, police said.

    Investigators determined at least three men entered the Terrace Drive home shortly after 11:30 p.m. and tied up the home’s residents, authorities said.

    Two men, a 34-year-old and a 37-year-old, were shot during the robbery, police said.

    The 34-year-old, Chad Rock, died at the scene. The 37-year-old was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso.

    Police said the three men responsible fled. Police are searching for them.

    Neighbors are on edge.

    “Honestly, I told my kids this morning -- and they’re so upset with me -- that they don’t go anywhere except this porch or right out back where they’re right in my sight at all times,” Dawn Bocka, a neighbor, said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

