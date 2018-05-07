McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - One man is dead after he and another man were shot during a home invasion and robbery late Sunday night in McKees Rocks, police said.
Investigators determined at least three men entered the Terrace Drive home shortly after 11:30 p.m. and tied up the home’s residents, authorities said.
Channel 11’s Aaron Martin is working to learn whether police have identified the men for whom they are searching -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Two men, a 34-year-old and a 37-year-old, were shot during the robbery, police said.
The 34-year-old, Chad Rock, died at the scene. The 37-year-old was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Police said the three men responsible fled. Police are searching for them.
Neighbors are on edge.
“Honestly, I told my kids this morning -- and they’re so upset with me -- that they don’t go anywhere except this porch or right out back where they’re right in my sight at all times,” Dawn Bocka, a neighbor, said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
