  • 3 Penn Hills homes condemned after landslide crashes down

    Officials condemned three homes along Bramble Street in Penn Hills on Friday morning after a massive landslide.

    Fire Marshal Chuck Miller said the mud and trees came crashing down around 9:30 a.m.

