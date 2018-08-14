Below is a graph that highlights the incidents reported over the years in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. The graph was released in a statement by Bisop David Zubik .
List of alleged predator priests in Pittsburgh and Greensburgh Diocese
Cardinal Donald Wuerl, former Pittsburgh bishop, defends himself ahead of grand jury report
What you need to know about the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh
Diocese of Pittsburgh: Incidents by decade
Report: Ring of 'predatory priests' shared, photographed victims
Parishioners react to church sex abuse investigation
SNAP responds to release of grand jury report
What to do if you're a victim of child sexual abuse
FULL VIDEO: Attorney General Josh Shapiro discusses catholic sex abuse grand jury report
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}