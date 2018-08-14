Parishioners react to church sex abuse investigation

PITTSBURGH - A church sex abuse grand jury report released Tuesday includes the names of nearly 300 alleged predator priests, and that has garnered strong reaction from church-goers and other lay people around the state.
While the reactions range from fire and brimstone to offering forgiveness, everyone who spoke to Channel 11 made it clear they are praying for the victims.
“Unfortunately, it's a sad day for everybody but we just have to come together and that's what we've been doing I think for the past 3 or 4 years I think that we've been trying to regroup maybe preparing for this day but we do we have faith in God and that's what's going to bring everybody through,” Janet Rebhun said.
Mark Bibro told WPXI he believes it’s already time to move on.
"I think at some point it has to be made clear it can't be covered up anymore and we've gotta move on get it behind us, forgive the sinner and get it behind us and move on,” he said.
The full report is being reviewed by Channel 11 reporters. We will have live coverage on Channel 11 as soon as it is made public.
