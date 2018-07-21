33 bricks of heroin confiscated, dive teams searching for possible weapon after police pursuit

ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. - Elizabeth Borough police confiscated 33 bricks of heroin and now dive teams are looking for a possible gun thrown from a vehicle after a man led them on a pursuit Friday Evening.
Police said they tried to stop a car for traffic violations around 9:45 p.m., but the driver failed to stop and led them on a low-speed pursuit.
When the driver got onto State Route 51, police said the suspect was seen throwing what they believe was a gun into the river and then was seen throwing other items out of the car.
Officers said they recovered three bricks of heroin, which were thrown from the car.
The suspect, Ahman Craig, was charged with fleeing and eluding, possession with intent to deliver, possession and traffic violations. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
Police said they then responded to a call Saturday morning for a suspicious bag in the Town Hill area.
They found a fanny pack in a yard at 5th Street and Bayard containing 30 bricks of heroin and a Pennsylvania driver's license and bank card belonging to Craig.
Police said dive teams will be in the area of the Elizabeth Bridge on the Monongahela River looking for the possible weapon thrown during the pursuit.
